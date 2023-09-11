Weather Forecast September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11th, today will have a chance for storms before 5 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high of 69 and a north wind of 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night will have a chance for storms before 7 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 53, a north-northeast wind of 6 mph, and chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Tuesday, September 12, it will be sunny with a high of 75 and a northeast wind of 8 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 49 and east-northeast wind of 6 mph.
Wednesday, September 13, will be mostly clear with a high of 77 and a south wind of 7 mph.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 51.