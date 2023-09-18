Weather Forecast September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, today will be sunny with a high of 84 and a south wind of 13 mph.
Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 62 and a south wind of 14 mph.
Tuesday, September 19, today will have a chance for storms. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, a south wind of 15 mph, and chance for precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 62, a south wind of 11 mph, a chance for storms after 1 a.m. and chance of precipitation will be 40 percent.
Wednesday, September 20, today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 75, a south wind of 14 mph, and a chance of storms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 59, a chance for storms between 4 and 7 p.m. and chance of precipitation is 20 percent.