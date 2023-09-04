Weather Forecast September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4th, today will be mostly sunny with a high of 96 and a heat index value of 100. There will be a south wind of 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night, tonight there will be a slight chance for showers after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 75, a south wind of 18 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph and chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, September 5th, today will be sunny and hot with a high of 97 and a heat index value of 103. There is a chance for storms before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. it will be breezy with a south wind of 21 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph, chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night will have a slight chance for storms before 7 pm, it will be mostly clear with a low of 62, a west-southwest wind of 15 mph, winds could gust up to 22 mph and chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
Wednesday, September 6th, today will be sunny with a high of 81 and a northwest wind of 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 55.