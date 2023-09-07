 Skip to main content
Weather Forecast September 7, 2023

September 7th, Thursday, today will be mostly sunny with a high of 82, an east wind of 6 mph, and an overall haze.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 59, an east wind of 6 mph, there is a slight chance for showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. and chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

September 8th, Friday, today will be partly sunny with a high of 82 and an east wind of 7 mph.

Friday night will be clear with a low of 56 and a east-southeast wind around 6 mph.

September 9th, Saturday, today will be sunny with a high of 83 and an east wind of 7 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58.

September 10th, Sunday, today will be partly sunny with a chance of showers before 1 p.m., a high of 81, and chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 59, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. and chance of precipitation is 40 percent. 

