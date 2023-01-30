 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frigid start to the week

  • 0

Full Weather for Monday, January 30th

Another cold day on the way with sub-zero wind chill values. Partly cloudy skies clearing for the afternoon with a strong wind out of the north gusting up to 20 mph. Highs will only make it into the teens. Tonight lows drop to the single digits with mostly clear skies and winds on the mild side. Warm-up begins on Tuesday as temperatures recover into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures return to normal by mid-week with 50s over the weekend and into next week.

Recommended for you