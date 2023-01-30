Another cold day on the way with sub-zero wind chill values. Partly cloudy skies clearing for the afternoon with a strong wind out of the north gusting up to 20 mph. Highs will only make it into the teens. Tonight lows drop to the single digits with mostly clear skies and winds on the mild side. Warm-up begins on Tuesday as temperatures recover into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures return to normal by mid-week with 50s over the weekend and into next week.
Frigid start to the week
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today