Gloomy & rainy Wednesday

Full Forecast 3/22

Starting off the day with dreary conditions as drizzle is falling across the area with temperatures in the 40s and dense fog developing. Rain showers will start to pick up within the next few hours lasting through the morning. Cloudy skies remain through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances return this evening with thunderstorm chances. We are under a moderate risk for severe weather with potential for hail and strong winds. Thunderstorm chances continue overnight with lows in 30s. Tomorrow rain will remain in the area with highs in the upper 40s. 

