Starting off this morning with some cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. The skies will clear this afternoon warming us up to 80 for the high today. Winds will be on the calm side out of the northwest. Tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Dry and quiet weather will continue in the coming days, but a cold front will move through the area Thursday evening cooling temperatures Friday into the weekend.
Gradually clearing skies today
Jade Steffens
