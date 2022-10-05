 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gradually clearing skies today

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting off this morning with some cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. The skies will clear this afternoon warming us up to 80 for the high today. Winds will be on the calm side out of the northwest. Tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Dry and quiet weather will continue in the coming days, but a cold front will move through the area Thursday evening cooling temperatures Friday into the weekend.

Recommended for you