Gradually clearing with highs in the 50s

Starting off the morning with some fog and much cooler temps in the 40s across the area. The fog will clear after sunrise with clouds gradually clearing throughout the day giving us a sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s. Tonight we can expect clear skies with lows in the 30s however staying above freezing. Wednesday temperatures warm up into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Seasonal temperatures are expected throughout the next few days.

