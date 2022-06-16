 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat advisory back in effect until 9pm tonight

 Another hot day ahead of us! Today the area starts off on the cool side through the morning, however, things will quickly warm up later today with highs reaching the 90s. The heat index will reach 101 this afternoon due to the high humidity. Skies will remain clear with winds on the calm side compared to the past few days.

Thunderstorm chances move into the area overnight tonight with lows around 70s. Tomorrow we can expect similar conditions as the warm and muggy conditions carry into the weekend.

