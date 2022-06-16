Heat advisory back in effect until 9pm tonight

Another hot day ahead of us! Today the area starts off on the cool side through the morning, however, things will quickly warm up later today with highs reaching the 90s. The heat index will reach 101 this afternoon due to the high humidity. Skies will remain clear with winds on the calm side compared to the past few days.
Thunderstorm chances move into the area overnight tonight with lows around 70s. Tomorrow we can expect similar conditions as the warm and muggy conditions carry into the weekend.