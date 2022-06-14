The heat advisory for the area remains in effect today through Wednesday evening. It will be another hot, windy, and sunny day today feeling very similar to Monday with winds out of the south gusting up to 45 mph this afternoon. Heat indices will be in the 100s with the high humidity. Tonight lows will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and continued windy conditions. The heat continues into Wednesday with highs in the 90s and heat indices close to 100.
Heat Advisory continues with another hot, windy day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today