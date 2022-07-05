Today will be another hot day ahead with highs in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is a heat advisory over the area again today lasting through Wednesday night. Heat index values today will be near 105. Tonight clouds will gradually increase in the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late into the night. Tomorrow will be slightly less hot with highs in the mid to low 90s with a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.
Heat Advisory continues
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
