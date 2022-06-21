Heat advisory in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

It's the first day of summer today, and longest day of the year! It will be the hottest day of the week today as well with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of near 100. A heat advisory is in effect for the area until 8pm. Skies will be clear today with winds out the the southwest gusting up to 20 mph.

Rain chances return tonight with scattered showers and storms expected. This is good news, because it will cool us down for the next couple of days. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the 80s with rain chances continuing into the morning.

