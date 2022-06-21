Heat advisory in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight

It's the first day of summer today, and longest day of the year! It will be the hottest day of the week today as well with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of near 100. A heat advisory is in effect for the area until 8pm. Skies will be clear today with winds out the the southwest gusting up to 20 mph.
Rain chances return tonight with scattered showers and storms expected. This is good news, because it will cool us down for the next couple of days. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the 80s with rain chances continuing into the morning.