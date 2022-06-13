The area is under a heat advisory from now until Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. It will be a hot, windy, and sunny day ahead with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the 100s. We may also see a few showers this morning however those should be brief and will be out of the area by late morning. Little relief will come overnight with lows in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the 100s once again.
Heat Advisory in effect until Wednesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
