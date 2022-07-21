Above normal temperatures return today with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out on the cool side this morning, quickly warming up into the afternoon. Tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. High temperatures continue through Friday into the weekend with the next best chance for precipitation Sunday night into Monday.
Heat and humidity on the rise
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
