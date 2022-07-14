 Skip to main content
Heat and humidity return today

It will be a very hot and humid day ahead with highs in the mid 90s. Clear skies through the day with winds gusting out of the south up to 20 mph. It will be a warm night as well with lows in the 70s with increasing clouds and rain chances. Could see some lingering rain in the area Friday morning with the rest of the day staying dry with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100. 

