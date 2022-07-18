It was a warm but relatively nice to the week today with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are staying on the calm side today. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the 60s with clear skies. The heat returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with a heat index close to 100. Warm conditions continue for the rest of the week and weekend.
Heat returns Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today