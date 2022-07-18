Heat returns Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

It was a warm but relatively nice to the week today with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds are staying on the calm side today. Tonight temperatures will cool down into the 60s with clear skies. The heat returns tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with a heat index close to 100. Warm conditions continue for the rest of the week and weekend.

