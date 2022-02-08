 Skip to main content
Highs nearing 60 degrees today

Above normal temperatures continue today with highs making a run for the 60s. This morning will start out clear as clouds start to increase throughout the day, with winds picking up out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be rather calm with temperatures cooling down into the 30s under mostly clear skies with wind speeds decreasing. Dry, above average temperatures continue throughout the rest of the work week. Friday night colder air will move into the area, cooling things down for this weekend.

