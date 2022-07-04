 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today with heat
index values up to 110 Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot 4th of July Forecast

The forecast is looking pretty hot for the Fourth of July holiday today. Highs will be in the 90s this afternoon with a heat index near 103 thanks to the high humidity. The area is under a heat advisory in effect until 11pm Wednesday night. The good news for today, clear skies are expected throughout the day into this evening. Tonight will stay warm with lows in the 70s, setting us up for another hot day tomorrow. Dangerously high heat continues through the rest of the week. 

