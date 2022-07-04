The forecast is looking pretty hot for the Fourth of July holiday today. Highs will be in the 90s this afternoon with a heat index near 103 thanks to the high humidity. The area is under a heat advisory in effect until 11pm Wednesday night. The good news for today, clear skies are expected throughout the day into this evening. Tonight will stay warm with lows in the 70s, setting us up for another hot day tomorrow. Dangerously high heat continues through the rest of the week.
Hot 4th of July Forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
