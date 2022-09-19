It will be a hot and sunny day ahead with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be in the mild side out of the southwest with humidity on the low side with a heat index in the upper 90s. Tonight lows will cool into the 70s today under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be hot and breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures later in the week with some small chances for precipitation.
Hot and sunny start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
