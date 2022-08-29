 Skip to main content
Hot & humid today, scattered thunderstorms possible

It will hot and humid today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. Humid conditions with mostly sunny skies and chances for scattered thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances continue into overnight with lows in 50s. Tomorrow things start to dry out with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies. Dry and clear conditions continue through the week with highs in the mid 80s.

