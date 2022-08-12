Another day in the 90s as today will be dry with near normal highs and clear skies and light winds. Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. As we head into the weekend, warmer temperatures move into the area hitting the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will be on the low side so thankfully, heat indices look like they will remain primarily around 100. Rain chances return to start the work week along with cooler temperatures.
Hot weekend forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today