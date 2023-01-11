 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: A colder Thursday forecast

Rain and snow chances return overnight with lows in the 20s. Total accumulation totals expected to be less than an inch. Temperatures return closer to seasonal normals as we end the week with highs in the 30s with another warmup on the way Saturday.

