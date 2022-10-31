Tonight lows will reach the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies. Warming trend expected through the week. Windy conditions will cause Fire weather concerns Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night bringing us rain chances and much cooler temperatures for the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.