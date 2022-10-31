KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday forecast

 Skip to main content
A mild Tuesday forecast

Tonight lows will reach the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies. Warming trend expected through the week. Windy conditions will cause Fire weather concerns Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night bringing us rain chances and much cooler temperatures for the weekend. 

