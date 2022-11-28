Overnight lows will drop to the 40s with gradually increasing clouds. Big changes on the way for Tuesday, reaching the 50s early in the day with temperatures dropping into the 30s by sunset. Light snow is possible Tuesday night- though little to no accumulation is expected.
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
