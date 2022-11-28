 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday forecast

Overnight lows will drop to the 40s with gradually increasing clouds. Big changes on the way for Tuesday, reaching the 50s early in the day with temperatures dropping into the 30s by sunset. Light snow is possible Tuesday night- though little to no accumulation is expected.

