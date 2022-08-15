Thunderstorm chances return tonight with lows in the 60s. The rain will continue through Tuesday morning. Much cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 70s. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.00 inches to 2.50 inches are possible.
KQ2 Forecast: A rainy Tuesday forecast
