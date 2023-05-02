Tonight lows will cool all the way into the 30s with strong winds and clear skies. A beautiful day ahead for Wednesday as highs reach the 70s and calm conditions return to the area. Rain chances are on the way for Thursday and Friday with a big warmup heading into the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: A sunny Wednesday forecast
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
