Tonight will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and lows around 50. Things will warm up big time for tomorrow with fog across the area in the morning, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Dry conditions prevail for the remainder of the forecast with generally comfortable and season temperatures.
KQ2 Forecast: A warm up over the weekend
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.