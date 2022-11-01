It will be a breezy and sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and clear skies. Above normal temperatures continue for the next couple of days. Fire weather continues to be a concern with dry conditions and gusty winds. A cold front will move into the area Thursday night, giving us much cooler weather for the weekend along with rain chances.
KQ2 Forecast: A warm Wednesday forecast
