Wednesday looks to be another mostly sunny day with temperature in the lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will move through Wednesday cooling temperatures down for the end of the work week. Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend. Next week looks to start on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
KQ2 Forecast: A windy Wednesday forecast
