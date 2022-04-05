 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: A windy Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks to be another mostly sunny day with temperature in the lower 60s.  Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will move through Wednesday cooling temperatures down for the end of the work week.  Spring-like weather looks to return for the weekend. Next week looks to start on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

