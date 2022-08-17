Tonight will be calm and clear with lows reaching the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Thursday will be very similar to today with clear skies and highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return Friday night with thunderstorms possible.
KQ2 Forecast: Another sunny day on Thursday
