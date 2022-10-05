Tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Dry and quiet weather will continue in the coming days, but a cold front will move through the area Thursday evening cooling temperatures Friday into the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Thursday
