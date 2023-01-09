Another cool evening tonight with lows reaching the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Warm weather continues into Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Rain and snow chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
