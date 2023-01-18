Wind chill values will remain in the 20s for the most part. Rain chances continue overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies clear Thursday morning with highs in the mid 30s and a strong wind out of the northwest.
KQ2 Forecast: Back to sunshine on Thursday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
