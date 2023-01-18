 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Back to sunshine on Thursday

  • 0

Back to sunshine on Thursday

Wind chill values will remain in the 20s for the most part. Rain chances continue overnight with lows in the upper 20s. Skies clear Thursday morning with highs in the mid 30s and a strong wind out of the northwest. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you