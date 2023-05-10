 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Better rain chances Thursday

Better chances for rain on Thursday

There's a slight chance for rain during the early morning hours however most of the area should stay dry. Lows tonight will reach the 60s with cloudy skies and minimal rain chances. Best chance for rain will be tomorrow starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances and above average temperatures look to stretch through the rest of the week into the weekend.

