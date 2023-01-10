Tonight lows will be in the 20s with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures rebound into the low 50s once again for Wednesday. Wednesday night chances for rain and snow are expected with much colder temperatures to end the week.
KQ2 Forecast: Chance for snow late Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today