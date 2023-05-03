Tonight lows will reach the 40s with clear skies and gradually increasing clouds. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday with continued temperatures in the 70s. Well above normal temperatures on the way for the weekend with more chances for rain heading into the work week.
KQ2 Forecast: Chance for t-storms on Thursday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
