Highs today reached into the upper 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Cloudy skies will continue into tonight with lows reaching the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cold Thursday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
