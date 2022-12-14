 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cold Thursday

  • 0

Cloudy and cold Thursday

Highs today reached into the upper 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Cloudy skies will continue into tonight with lows reaching the mid 20s. Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.  

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you