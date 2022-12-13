 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cold Wednesday

Cloudy and cold Wednesday

Highs today reached into the mid 50s and we had a strong breeze out of the southeast gusting up to 50 mph. Following the rain a push of colder air moves in, dropping lows into the 20s under mostly clear skies tonight. This will set us up for a colder but sunny day ahead for Wednesday it highs in the upper 30s.

