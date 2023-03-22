 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cool Thursday

  • 0

Cloudy and cool Thursday

Chance for strong storms later this evening and overnight with

hail being the main hazard type.

Rain continues Thursday for areas mainly south of Highway 50 with

additional rain possible Friday into Friday night.

