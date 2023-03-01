 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cooler Thursday

Cloudy and cool Thursday

 Tonight lows drop down into the upper 20s with increasing clouds into tomorrow morning. Thursday will start off on the mild side with rain chances moving in during the early afternoon. Rain will change into snow overnight into Friday. Warm and pleasant weather returns for the weekend. 

