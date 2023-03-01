Tonight lows drop down into the upper 20s with increasing clouds into tomorrow morning. Thursday will start off on the mild side with rain chances moving in during the early afternoon. Rain will change into snow overnight into Friday. Warm and pleasant weather returns for the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Cloudy and cooler Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
