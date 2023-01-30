 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue on Tuesday

  • 0

Cold temperatures continue on Tuesday

 Tonight lows drop to the single digits with mostly clear skies and winds on the mild side. Warm-up begins on Tuesday as temperatures recover into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures return to normal by mid-week with 50s over the weekend and into next week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you