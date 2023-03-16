Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph out of the south, picking up during the afternoon hours. Rain will turn into snow during the evening hours, clearing out of the area overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Friday looks to be cooler with highs in the 40s and gradually increasing clouds.
KQ2 Forecast: Colder Friday forecast
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
