 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...20 to 30 mph northwesterly winds with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Colder Friday forecast

  • 0

Colder Friday forecast

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph out of the south, picking up during the afternoon hours. Rain will turn into snow during the evening hours, clearing out of the area overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Friday looks to be cooler with highs in the 40s and gradually increasing clouds. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you