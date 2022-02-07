 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Continued mild on Tuesday

  • 0

Continued mild on Tuesday

Temperatures continued to be well above normal as we start the work week. Highs today reached into the low to mid 50's with plenty of sunshine.

We will see a small set back temperature wise on Thursday with highs only reaching into the mid 40's.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you