KQ2 Forecast: Cool and breezy Friday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on north south oriented roads, like Interstates 29 and 35 through northwest and north central Missouri, could be difficult or dangerous for high profile vehicles due to the strong crosswinds.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&