...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on north south oriented roads, like
Interstates 29 and 35 through northwest and north central
Missouri, could be difficult or dangerous for high profile
vehicles due to the strong crosswinds..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

KQ2 Forecast: Cool and breezy Friday

Similar conditions will continue on Friday with highs in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.  Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 30 mph.  The weekend looks to be comfortable with a slight warm up expected on Saturday.  Highs will be back in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.  The big warm up arrived Sunday into next week with high back in the 70s.

