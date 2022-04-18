 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Cool start on Tuesday

  • 0

Temperature will remain below average on Tuesday with increasing clouds.  Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.  Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Off and on rain chances will likely continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend as temperatures begin to warm back up into the 60s and 70s.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you