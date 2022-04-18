Temperature will remain below average on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Rain chances look to continue on Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Off and on rain chances will likely continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend as temperatures begin to warm back up into the 60s and 70s.
KQ2 Forecast: Cool start on Tuesday
