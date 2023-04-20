 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler end to the week

With the cold front passing through temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s with strong winds and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear into the evening hours and overnight with lows cooling into the 30s. A cooler day ahead for Friday with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. Cooler temperatures are expected for tomorrow and into the weekend.

