KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast

Cooler Tuesday forecast

Beneficial rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches were found across the area today. Winds will be switching from coming from the south to coming from the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight rain chances continue with lows in the 30s. Rain may linger into Tuesday morning, gradually clearing into a sunny day with highs in the 50s.

