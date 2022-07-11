 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast

 Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. We could see a few showers or storms overnight however most chances will be to the south of us. Tomorrow will be cooler before a warming trend begins Wednesday, with mid 90s returning late week into the weekend. Things look to stay dry through the week.

