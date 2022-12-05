Winds will be on the mild side starting off from the south this morning switching to coming from the north this afternoon. The winds will really start to pick up overnight as a cold front pushes its way into the area dropping lows into the 20s under mostly cloudy skies. A much colder day tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday.
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
