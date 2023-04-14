KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weekend forecast

 Skip to main content
Cooler weekend forecast

Changes move in tonight as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing rain chances overnight and much colder temperatures for the weekend. Several chances for thunderstorms Friday night and again Saturday afternoon. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible, especially with the Saturday afternoon activity. 

