Changes move in tonight as a cold front makes its way into the area bringing rain chances overnight and much colder temperatures for the weekend. Several chances for thunderstorms Friday night and again Saturday afternoon. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible, especially with the Saturday afternoon activity.
KQ2 Forecast: Cooler weekend forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today